News Year Honours for Stop The Sewage Southsea founder Sarah Shreeve after 'relentless' year of campaigning to clean up the Solent

JUST over a year since its creation, Stop The Sewage Southsea has drawn huge support for its efforts to clean up the Solent and confront Southern Water over sewage discharges.

By Richard Lemmer
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Now the group’s founder – education lecturer Sarah Shreeve - has been given a News Year Honour, celebrating the best of the Portsmouth community.

Stop The Sewage Southsea has galvanised thousands of people across more than half a dozen events, protests, and ‘protestivals’, as well as meeting Southern Water to address the firm’s pollution record.

Sarah thanked everyone – with a special shout-out to Judy, Eleanor, CP, and Rachel - who made the group’s work possible.

Organiser Sarah Shreeve addresses Stop the Sewage's first protest in October, when hundreds gathered at Southsea Beach to protest Southern Water's pollution record. Picture: Mike Cooter (161021)
She said: ‘'The protestival (in October) was a highlight. We had over 800 people over the course of the day.

‘The great thing this year was that we had so many fantastic organisations partner with us – the Repair Cafe, Greenpeace, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, and many more. We are starting to build a coalition.’