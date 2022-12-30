News Year Honours for Stop The Sewage Southsea founder Sarah Shreeve after 'relentless' year of campaigning to clean up the Solent
JUST over a year since its creation, Stop The Sewage Southsea has drawn huge support for its efforts to clean up the Solent and confront Southern Water over sewage discharges.
Now the group’s founder – education lecturer Sarah Shreeve - has been given a News Year Honour, celebrating the best of the Portsmouth community.
Stop The Sewage Southsea has galvanised thousands of people across more than half a dozen events, protests, and ‘protestivals’, as well as meeting Southern Water to address the firm’s pollution record.
Sarah thanked everyone – with a special shout-out to Judy, Eleanor, CP, and Rachel - who made the group’s work possible.
She said: ‘'The protestival (in October) was a highlight. We had over 800 people over the course of the day.
‘The great thing this year was that we had so many fantastic organisations partner with us – the Repair Cafe, Greenpeace, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, and many more. We are starting to build a coalition.’