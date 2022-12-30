Now the group’s founder – education lecturer Sarah Shreeve - has been given a News Year Honour, celebrating the best of the Portsmouth community.

Stop The Sewage Southsea has galvanised thousands of people across more than half a dozen events, protests, and ‘protestivals’, as well as meeting Southern Water to address the firm’s pollution record.

Sarah thanked everyone – with a special shout-out to Judy, Eleanor, CP, and Rachel - who made the group’s work possible.

Organiser Sarah Shreeve addresses Stop the Sewage's first protest in October, when hundreds gathered at Southsea Beach to protest Southern Water's pollution record. Picture: Mike Cooter (161021)

She said: ‘'The protestival (in October) was a highlight. We had over 800 people over the course of the day.

