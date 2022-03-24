NHS trust moves to reassure patients after inquest verdict for Porsche McGregor-Sims who died at 27 of cervical cancer

At the end of a three-day inquest a coroner today found Porsche McGregor-Sims's tragic passing to be the result of natural causes.

Speaking after the verdict, Liz Rix, chief nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘On behalf of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, I would like to express our condolences to the family of Porsche McGregor-Sims.

‘When we were aware of concerns around her care, we immediately investigated these and ensured we learnt from the experience of Porsche and her loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porsche 'Pops' Mcgregor-Sims. Picture: Alistair Toogoods

‘I would like to reassure patients that their safety is of utmost importance to us and should they have any concerns or questions regarding their care, encourage them to raise these with the team caring for them. Our thoughts are with Porsche’s family at this difficult time.’

Porsche's family say that a locum doctor's failure to give her a physical examination could have meant an earlier diagnosis, which would have bought time and made an 'immeasurable' difference to their family.

The event manager, who lived at Walsingham Close in Portsmouth, died on April 14, 2020, after being admitted to QA Hospital in Cosham with shortness of breath.

Just two days previously, Porsche had been told she had cervical cancer, which was at stage four – meaning the metastatic disease was widespread and affecting other parts of her body.

Before her diagnosis, Porsche was seen in January of that year by Dr Peter Schlesinger, a locum gynaecologist for nine weeks at QA.

Porsche's family raised questions over actions during this appointment, saying he failed to carry out a vaginal assessment and the meeting had left the young woman in tears.

Mother Fiona Hawke and Porsche's fiance Mark Chappel were present at the inquest at Winchester Coroner's Court.

Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said that the inquest could serve as a 'learning exercise' to prevent future deaths.

While the court heard that it is possible that if Porsche had had the chance to undergo chemotherapy she may have survived for further weeks or months, she already had advanced disease.

The coroner concluded that while 'earlier diagnosis would have given the more time for the family to prepare', it 'would not have altered the outcome'.

Outside the court, Fiona said: 'This has been heartbreaking and devastating for all of us in ways I cannot even describe.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron