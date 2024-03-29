Nine fabulously picture perfect scenes of a sunny, but windy, Good Friday in Portsmouth

Picture perfect scenes of a sunny, but windy, Good Friday have been captured in Portsmouth showing us Brits never let the weather get in the way of a day out.
By Kelly Brown
Published 29th Mar 2024, 18:07 GMT

Our photographer Sarah Standing has been out and about in Old Portsmouth and Southsea today and captured these scenes:

Pictured is: (back l-r) Fiona Woodall, Annie Hazel, Lucy Foskett and Jon Foskett with (front l-r) Arthur Woodall (6), Henry Woodall (3) and Betsy Foskett (4) visiting Portsmouth for the day from Aldershot.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-6956)

1. Good Friday in Portsmouth

Pictured is: (back l-r) Fiona Woodall, Annie Hazel, Lucy Foskett and Jon Foskett with (front l-r) Arthur Woodall (6), Henry Woodall (3) and Betsy Foskett (4) visiting Portsmouth for the day from Aldershot.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-6956) Photo: Sarah Standing

Despite the wind many people enjoyed the sunshine in Old Portsmouth on Good Friday. Pictured is: Rhian Woodward her partner Richard De Luca and their daughter Ffion (2) from Oxford.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-6967)

2. Good Friday in Portsmouth

Despite the wind many people enjoyed the sunshine in Old Portsmouth on Good Friday. Pictured is: Rhian Woodward her partner Richard De Luca and their daughter Ffion (2) from Oxford.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-6967) Photo: Sarah Standing

Pictured is: Emily Mason from Portsmouth.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-9800)

3. Good Friday in Portsmouth

Pictured is: Emily Mason from Portsmouth.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-9800) Photo: Sarah Standing

The windy weather ensured some rough seas by Old Curtain MoatPicture: Sarah Standing (290324-7039)

4. Good Friday in Portsmouth

The windy weather ensured some rough seas by Old Curtain MoatPicture: Sarah Standing (290324-7039) Photo: Sarah Standing

