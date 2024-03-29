Our photographer Sarah Standing has been out and about in Old Portsmouth and Southsea today and captured these scenes:
1. Good Friday in Portsmouth
Pictured is: (back l-r) Fiona Woodall, Annie Hazel, Lucy Foskett and Jon Foskett with (front l-r) Arthur Woodall (6), Henry Woodall (3) and Betsy Foskett (4) visiting Portsmouth for the day from Aldershot.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-6956) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Good Friday in Portsmouth
Despite the wind many people enjoyed the sunshine in Old Portsmouth on Good Friday. Pictured is: Rhian Woodward her partner Richard De Luca and their daughter Ffion (2) from Oxford.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-6967) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Good Friday in Portsmouth
Pictured is: Emily Mason from Portsmouth.Picture: Sarah Standing (290324-9800) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Good Friday in Portsmouth
The windy weather ensured some rough seas by Old Curtain MoatPicture: Sarah Standing (290324-7039) Photo: Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.