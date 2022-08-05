Nine great pictures from HMS Sultan's fun-packed Families Day

An assault course, petting zoo, ‘Soak-a-sailor’, adult and child friendly inflatables and rides on the HMS Sultan Steam Waggon were just some of the activities on offer. With refreshments and ice creams, the live band and a Royal Marines Cadet marching band all added to the occasion.

The HMS Sultan Families Day is an annual event which is enjoyed by personnel from across the establishment and their invited guests. Thanks to the support of its charities, the day also offers personnel and their families an opportunity to learn about the support available to them from service charities and organisations.

Much to the delight of the children onboard, the establishment’s senior officers each took a turn as the wet sponge target for ‘Soak-a-Sailor’, including the Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, Captain Jo Deakin.

Capt Deakin said: ‘What a fantastic day! It is a real privilege for us to welcome our families and all those who support us to HMS Sultan. Families Day provides us with a great opportunity to have fun and relax together as well as an opportunity say a big thank you our sailors, our staff and their families.’

HMS Sultan is home to the Defence College of Technical Training’s Defence School of Marine Engineering and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School where engineers and technicians are equipped with the skills to function as the ‘beating heart of operational capability’, operating, maintaining, repairing and sustaining our aircraft, ships, submarines and vehicles daily on operations across the globe.

HMS Sultan Families Day The Commanding Officer, HMS Sultan, Capt Jo Deakin OBE gets wet in the 'Soak A Sailor'.

HMS Sultan Families Day Ralf, 4, in a harrier cockpit assisted by CPO AET Finn McCutcheon.

HMS Sultan Families Day The HMS Sultan Steam Waggon in action.

HMS Sultan Families Day Leading Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Liam Smith with his partner Sophie and children George, 4 and Poppy, 5.