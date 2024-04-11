Nine postcodes impacted by power cut on Hayling Island with restoration expected by this evening
Nine postcodes have been impacted by an unplanned power cut which was first reported in the early hours of this morning.
Residents in the PO11 postcode area have been plunged into darkness following a power cut that started at approximately 1:20am this morning (April 11). On Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks power tracker, it says that nine postcodes have been impacted by the outage, affecting 14 customers.
There is currently an engineer on site dealing with the problem which has been caused by a fault on the overhead network. The tracker says that residents will have their power restored by 4pm this afternoon.
