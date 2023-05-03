National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for May 2023, with a number of Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents among them. There were a total of 168 winners across the area while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Nottingham and Sefton.

Premium Bonds are a form of investment issued by NS&I to generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds via NS&I you will be automatically placed into a monthly draw for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

To take part in the draw, you need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. If you put down the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

But who were the Hampshire and Isle of Wight winners of the Premium Bonds draw? Here’s everything you need to know.

Premium Bonds high value winners May 2023

The Nottingham high prize winner carried the winning bond number 350FG197341 while the winner from Sefton carried the number 371JL524811. Two lucky bond holders from Portsmouth won £100,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £50,000.

May Premium Bond winners in Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Here are some of the high prize winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in May 2023.

£100,000

437FK356234 (purchased February 2021)

344MH047151 (purchased November 2018)

£50,000

329HW857800 (purchased April 2018)

474GJ521233 (purchased in October 2021)

87NX402826 (purchased March 2004)

372PK680236 (purchased October 2019)

516YL404764 (purchased October 2022)

208FP396219 (purchased July 2013)

£25,000

152LF857789 (purchased March 2009)

533TT436211 (purchased March 2023)

253NQ116605 (purchased August 2015)

440RB603453 (purchased February 2021)

356TZ074559 (purchased April 2019)

372FC417048 (purchased October 2019)

254LW431689 (purchased August 2015)

401VD125591 (purchased July 2020)

164ME800205 (purchased February 2010)

301QM798149 (purchased May 2017)

502GP952927 (purchased June 2022)

73VC455552 (purchased July 2002)

497BX480478 (purchased April 2022)

£10,000

69AW608722 (purchased October 1996)

20KA736799 (purchased April 2001)

273MZ892177 (purchased May 2016)

325MP867755 (purchased March 2018)

479WD389833 (purchased November 2021)

461CR317660 (purchased June 2021)

382TS929114 (purchased February 2020)

524CG590312 (purchased December 2022)

415RM358793 (purchased October 2020)

89WJ494918 (purchased August 2005)

186YQ185435 (purchased November 2011)

521ZL918963 (purchased December 2022)

445HT309344 (purchased March 2021)

354MH155807 (purchased March 2019)

527HL571599 (purchased January 2023)

48QD018104 (purchased November 2002)

140RK755076 (purchased July 2008)

356YV345360 (purchased April 2019)

412EY266411 (purchased September 2020)

292XC417107 (purchased January 2017)

309AR248735 (purchased August 2017)

422QS178243 (purchased November 2020)

179DA623481 (purchased March 2011)

25LN201494 (purchased September 1994)

143FA053100 (purchased September 2008)

£5,000

360DA247689 (purchased May 2019)

222HW836543 (purchased June 2014)

317BR764395 (purchased November 2017)

443QP675236 (purchased March 2021)

329KD666812 (purchased April 2018)

305XJ574658 (purchased July 2017)

8PK274244 (purchased April 1971)

261MB322163 (purchased November 2015)

162FK679281 (purchased November 2009)

504SN605981 (purchased June 2022)

455ZD065614 (purchased May 2021)

519GT416965 (purchased November 2022)

352EL343595 ( purchased February 2019)

420RY953757 (purchased November 2020)

530PN533909 (purchased February 2023)

213CR434228 (purchased October 2013)

424EX130634 (purchased November 2020)

374XE069513 (purchased November 2019)

501AE000630 (purchased May 2022)

527FL349653 (purchased January 2023)

451KM436720 (purchased April 2021)

526XK481534 (purchased January 2023)

303CA911623 (purchased May 2017)

208VC001986 (purchased July 2013)

385CZ136968 (purchased March 2020)

510QA979058 (purchased August 2022)

294NP106017 (purchased February 2017)

434ZB590146 (purchased January 2021)

79FS771672 (purchased January 1998)

3RX914080 (purchased April 2004)

487PA525854 (purchased January 2022)

492TL642385 (purchased March 2022)

407DY962637 (purchased August 2020)

373XN253501 (purchased October 2019)

277NR922911 (purchased July 2016)

459BT743123 (purchased June 2021)

264DK229901 (purchased January 2016)

272MC201074 (purchased May 2016)

518RS693005 (purchased November 2022)

171ZH224658 (purchased August 2010)

368WE904755 (purchased September 2019)

283BR541605 (purchased September 2016)

487QP228617 (purchased January 2022)

523ZA073399 (purchased December 2022)