Half term week is quickly approaching and if you are looking for Halloween activities to do with your family, here are 7 things going on.
From pumpkin picking at Rogate Pumpkin Patch to a scary trail walk up the Spinnaker Tower, there are a lot of spooky activities taking place in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.
If you are looking for free or low-budget days out or activities, Boathouse 4 at the Historic Dockyard are putting together some craft sessions and the Portsmouth Museum an Art Gallery have also got a number of free events taking place.
1. Spinnaker Tower
Experience Halloween at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower with a thrilling pumpkin trail, chilling ghost stories from the city's past, and spook-tacular panoramic views.From October 23 to 29, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the eerie history of Portsmouth, through spine-tingling ghost stories full of mystery. Photo: -
2. Fort Nelson Halloween Fun
Fort Nelson, home to part of the Royal Armouries collection, is hosting free Halloween activities for children to get involved in this half term. Families can get involved in a free museum trail daily between Saturday 21 October to Sunday 29 October.
For more information, visit the website.
Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Boathouse 4, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
Join the team at Boathouse 4 in the Historic Dockyard this Halloween. The venue will be putting on a range of different activities for the family to get involved in including spooky badge making, which will cost 50p per badge, a trick or treat hunt, design your own pumpkin and more.
For more information, visit the website. Photo: BasPhoto
4. Rogate Pumpkin Picking, Petersfield
Rogate pumpkin patch is always a popular place to take children during the Halloween period.
For more information, visit the website. Photo: Brian Eyre