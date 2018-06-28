Officers beat a path to tackle the Great South Run

POLICE officers raising money for cancer are gearing up to raise more funds having already smashed their target.

Runners from Cosham neighbourhood police team have already met their £1,000 target for Cancer Research UK after their breathless exploits this year – with the total currently standing at £1,250.

Sgt Rob Sutton, PCs Lewis Swan and Simon Smith, PCSO Neil Chapman and Inspector David Knowles have already swept aside a number of challenges this year including the Longleat 10K and Chichester 10K races.

Next in their sights is the Great South Run in October and taking part in a relay at the Olympic Stadium.

Female officers will be taking part in the Pink Mudda challenge next month.

Other initiatives undertaken by police have included cake baking, a marathon and a triathlon as Hampshire Constabulary throws its weight behind the fundraising.

Sgt Sutton, whose grandmother and aunt died from cancer in December last year, said: ‘Quite a few of the officers and staff, and family and friends, all have someone or know someone who has had cancer, has ongoing treatment for cancer, or have lost family and friends to cancer.

‘Personally, I have lost two family members to cancer.

‘Raising money for cancer is something we all feel strongly about. It’s great that we’ve managed to smash our target already but we now want to kick on and raise as much as possible – hopefully £2,000 by Christmas.’

Insp Knowles added: ‘There’s been a big push for mental and physical wellbeing at Hampshire police and the fundraising for the charity has helped this by making people more health conscious.

‘The impact of stress on individuals in the force is recognised and adopting a healthy approach is seen as something that is beneficial and helps combat that.’

On top of the fundraising drive, police across Portsmouth are starting to join in a bid to run the 12,430-mile distance between the North Pole and South Pole.

The team are charting their efforts on Twitter and on Instagram at PompeyPolice. To donate and for the latest on their efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/portsmouth-north-police