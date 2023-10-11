Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision took place at 3:30am this morning on the A303 between the M3 J8 and A34 near Sutton Scotney.

Traffic was stopped on both carriageways by police upon arrival to allow them to deal with the situation and there are heavy delays in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic has now been released on the eastbound with a lane 2 (of 2) closure in place parallel to the full closure on the westbound carriageway.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is building on the A303 following collision.

Two lorries were involved in the collision on the eastbound carriageway and one of them crossed through the central reservation barrier and came to rest on the westbound carriageway.