Oil spill on A303 westbound between Jct 8 M3 and A3 following two lorry collision

There are heavy delays on the A303 this morning following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, on of which ended up on the opposite carriageway.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 07:52 BST
The collision took place at 3:30am this morning on the A303 between the M3 J8 and A34 near Sutton Scotney.

Traffic was stopped on both carriageways by police upon arrival to allow them to deal with the situation and there are heavy delays in the area.

Traffic has now been released on the eastbound with a lane 2 (of 2) closure in place parallel to the full closure on the westbound carriageway.

Traffic is building on the A303 following collision.Traffic is building on the A303 following collision.
Two lorries were involved in the collision on the eastbound carriageway and one of them crossed through the central reservation barrier and came to rest on the westbound carriageway.

As well as severe damage to the central reservation barrier there is also a substantial oil spillage across both carriageways.

Traffic that was caught within the closure is currently being turned and released via the rear of the queue by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

