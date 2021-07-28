The 27-year-old Olympian completed the first two races in the women’s two person dinghy 470 sailing challenge earlier today.

With her Team GB 470 class partner Hannah Mills Eilidh took fourth place in race one, and third place in race two.

Women’s eights rower Rebecca Muzerie, who was born in Fareham and went to Crofton School before attending the sixth form at Bay House School in Gosport, went out last night when the team finished fifth, needing to place in the top four to qualify for the final.