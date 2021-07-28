Olympic sailor from Hayling Island completes first two races in women’s two person dinghy challenge at Tokyo 2020
HAYLING Island sailor Eilidh McIntyre is racing forward in her medal bid at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 7:23 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 7:23 pm
The 27-year-old Olympian completed the first two races in the women’s two person dinghy 470 sailing challenge earlier today.
With her Team GB 470 class partner Hannah Mills Eilidh took fourth place in race one, and third place in race two.
The pair will compete in the next races tomorrow.
Women’s eights rower Rebecca Muzerie, who was born in Fareham and went to Crofton School before attending the sixth form at Bay House School in Gosport, went out last night when the team finished fifth, needing to place in the top four to qualify for the final.