News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

One Foot In The Grave star Doreen Mantle dies aged 97

Doreen Mantle, who was known for her work on famous British television sets including Father Brown, has died at 97.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 07:07 BST

The actress’s agent announced her death and they released a comment saying: “ It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

"She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mantle featured in the BBC comedy, One Foot In The Grave, as Jean Warboys, the annoying friend of Victor Meldrew’s wife as well as a long list of other famous sitcoms.

She appeared in Channel 5’s One Foot In The Grave: 30 Years Of Laughs where the cast took a look back on decades worth of fun produced from the ten years that the programme ran for.

She also featured in Father Brown, Coronation Street and during her career she performed live on stage for people.

Related topics:Father BrownBBCChannel 5