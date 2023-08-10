The actress’s agent announced her death and they released a comment saying: “ It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

"She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”

Mantle featured in the BBC comedy, One Foot In The Grave, as Jean Warboys, the annoying friend of Victor Meldrew’s wife as well as a long list of other famous sitcoms.

She appeared in Channel 5’s One Foot In The Grave: 30 Years Of Laughs where the cast took a look back on decades worth of fun produced from the ten years that the programme ran for.