Two boxes packed with TVs, audio equipment, laptops, computer equipment, gaming equipment, monitors and Smart Home goodies will be placed in the city on Thursday – and the first person to find each box will win the contents.

The giveaway is part of a campaign by tech retailer Box, which is marking a quarter of century in business by visiting four towns or cities throughout September with prize boxes.

Hector Sherlock, a prize winner in the York Box Hunt

Box will reveal the precise location of the prize boxes by gradually unveiling the postcode on social media.

The first three digits of the location of the first two prize boxes – PO1 – have now been revealed on social media. The postcode covers city centre, Canalside, the Dockyard and Fratton.

Some of the top brands represented in the Portsmouth prize boxes include Hisense, Philips Audio, Acer, Logitech, ASUS, BenQ and Netatmo.

Mark Jordan, chief executive of Box, said: ‘We’re very proud to be celebrating our 25th anniversary this year – and we couldn’t let the milestone pass without shouting about it.

‘The “Box Hunt” is a really exciting event, giving people the chance to get their hands on amazing prizes.

‘It’s a really simple premise – find it, grab it, win it. Each box will contain a list of all the prizes won, so you’re not necessarily looking for a huge box.

‘We’re pleased to announce that we’ll be visiting Portsmouth on leg three of the hunt – and we look forward to creating a real buzz in the city, just as we already have in York and Birmingham.’

All four Box Hunts will take place on a Thursday in September, with two boxes hidden in each chosen town or city. On September 30 there will be a separate competition on Box’s website with more top prizes up for grabs. The total prize fund is in the region of £35,000.

