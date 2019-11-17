A POPULAR Christmas fayre has been cancelled after a warning over safety.

Organisers of Stansted Christmas Fayre announced the news that this year’s event would not be going ahead due to concerns over the weather forecast and parking.

A post from the event’s Facebook page read: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we have to share the news that, due to safety and logistics concerns caused by the ongoing rain, this year's Christmas Fayre will no longer be going ahead.

‘We have been keeping a close and hopeful eye on the weather forecast, but it still shows almost no let-up for the coming week. This presents a very real threat to the health and safety as well as the enjoyment, of visitors to the site.

​’Following advice from our local emergency services and health and safety advisors, we have been forced to conclude that we do not have adequate parking to accommodate visitors to the Fayre safely.’

The event was due to run from Thursday until Sunday at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle and feature a number of food and craft stalls.

The post continued: ‘This decision has been beyond difficult for all of us at Stansted. We know that you will be as disappointed as we are; the Christmas Fayre has become a firm favourite with one and all and the highlight of our year.

​’We have explored every possibility to enable us to continue, but ultimately have decided that the huge reduction in parking space means we are simply not able to put on the Fayre to our usual high standards, accommodate our visitors safely and ensure that you have an enjoyable and festive weekend.’

Organisers said tickets bought in advance will be refunded automatically.