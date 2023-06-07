News you can trust since 1877
Orr blimey! Andy collects Parliamentary Taxi award

A Lee-on-the-Solent taxi driver has been celebrated in the Parliamentary Taxi and Private Hire Awards 2023.
By Simon Carter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Andy Orr with Gosport MP Dame Caroline DinenageAndy Orr with Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage
Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, held an online competition to seek out her Gosport constituency’s nomination.

Andy Orr was presented with an award at a ceremony in Parliament to celebrate taxi and private hire drivers from across the country who have gone above and beyond for local people.

It was the second time that Mr Orr, from Taxi Lee-on-the-Solent, had been nominated.

Dame Caroline said: ‘It’s fantastic to see Andy and his family again. He is clearly very valued by his customers, and this is a great way to say thank you for providing excellent service.

‘Comments from nominators noted Andy’s flexibility when plans needed to be changed, his friendly service and excellent value for money. Well done Andy!’

