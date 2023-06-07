Andy Orr with Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, held an online competition to seek out her Gosport constituency’s nomination.

Andy Orr was presented with an award at a ceremony in Parliament to celebrate taxi and private hire drivers from across the country who have gone above and beyond for local people.

It was the second time that Mr Orr, from Taxi Lee-on-the-Solent, had been nominated.

Dame Caroline said: ‘It’s fantastic to see Andy and his family again. He is clearly very valued by his customers, and this is a great way to say thank you for providing excellent service.