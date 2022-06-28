Outraged firefighters threaten strike action over 'insulting' and 'utterly inadequate' pay offer

The executive of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is recommending rejection of the offer, which it said is well below the soaring rate of inflation.

Between 2009 and 2021, firefighters’ real pay has been cut by 12 per cent, or nearly £4,000, the FBU said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighter. Fire in Goldsmiths Ave, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280421-19)

​Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: ‘This is utterly inadequate and would deliver a further cut in real wages to firefighters in all roles in the midst of the cost of living crisis.

‘This latest insulting proposal follows 12 years of government-imposed reductions in real wages.

‘This proposal will anger firefighters, those working in emergency fire controls, and those in in all uniformed roles in fire services across the UK. It is galling to be insulted in this way, especially after our contribution to public safety during the pandemic.

‘Firefighters will now inevitably begin to discuss reactions, including industrial action. The Fire Brigades Union and our members do not consider or take industrial action lightly or without ensuring that all efforts to resolve the issue have been exhausted.

Firefighter in breathing apparatus

‘To that end, we will be writing to the national fire employers to inform them of the anger and frustration their proposal will create.

‘We will now consider all options, including strike action.’

Dave Hunt, brigade chair for Hampshire and the Isle if Wight Fire Brigades Union, said personnel across the county had been outraged by the pay offer.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘Firefighter’s have faced pay restraint for 12 years since the economic crisis with pay caps and below inflation pay awards year on year since 2009.

‘Today’s two per cent offer, with a backdrop of 9.6 per cent inflation and a cost of living crisis, is an insult to firefighter’s who stepped above and beyond during the global pandemic.

‘They have sacrificed enough and deserve far better.

‘Today’s offer is nothing short of an insult.’