Hundreds of people will be heading down to Southsea to see the annual Christmas light switch on.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Palmerston Road Christmas light switch on will be taking place on November 23 between 5pm and 7pm – and it is expected to be a fun-filled evening.

The event will welcome stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Aladdin and Portsmouth FC favourites Alex Robertson and Christian Saydee who will be involved in the action.

SEE ALSO: Here are 35 pictures from Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Switch on of the Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea in 2021 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251121-52)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating at the event will be the Love Southsea Christmas Market which will feature a range of stalls offering up perfect Christmas gifts and decorations to get you in the festive spirit.