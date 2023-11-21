News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Palmerston Road Christmas Light Switch On - Here's the details

Hundreds of people will be heading down to Southsea to see the annual Christmas light switch on.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:20 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Palmerston Road Christmas light switch on will be taking place on November 23 between 5pm and 7pm – and it is expected to be a fun-filled evening.

The event will welcome stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Aladdin and Portsmouth FC favourites Alex Robertson and Christian Saydee who will be involved in the action.

SEE ALSO: Here are 35 pictures from Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

Switch on of the Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea in 2021 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251121-52)Switch on of the Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea in 2021 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251121-52)
Switch on of the Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea in 2021 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251121-52)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Operating at the event will be the Love Southsea Christmas Market which will feature a range of stalls offering up perfect Christmas gifts and decorations to get you in the festive spirit.

The event will be hosted by Hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins and all of the Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, which includes Commercial Road and Cosham High Street, have been sponsored by HSDC.

For more information about the Christmas light switch on event, click here.

Related topics:Southsea