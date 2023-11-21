Palmerston Road Christmas Light Switch On - Here's the details
The Palmerston Road Christmas light switch on will be taking place on November 23 between 5pm and 7pm – and it is expected to be a fun-filled evening.
The event will welcome stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Aladdin and Portsmouth FC favourites Alex Robertson and Christian Saydee who will be involved in the action.
Operating at the event will be the Love Southsea Christmas Market which will feature a range of stalls offering up perfect Christmas gifts and decorations to get you in the festive spirit.
The event will be hosted by Hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins and all of the Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, which includes Commercial Road and Cosham High Street, have been sponsored by HSDC.