Palmerston's Folly Fort Gilkicker in Gosport is up for auction again - with a guide price of £1.5m

Fort Gilkicker was most recently put on sale in 2019 – on that occasion the guide price was a whopping £5 to 5.5m. The Gosport site has been plagued by vandalism and break-ins in recent years.

Land and property auctioneers Clive Emson will offer the fort at its next sale with a guide price of £1.5m.

Planning permission has been granted to develop the Grade II-listed building into 26 homes, which would have stunning views across the Solent.

Fort Gilkicker in Gosport will be offered for sale at a Clive Emson auction.

Built in 1871, the fort was used in the First and Second World Wars and since then it has been used variously as a plumbers’ workshop, signalling station and for storage.

Hampshire County Council owned it between 1986 and 1999 and since then it has been largely neglected, with several attempts to develop the site, but none which have come to fruition.

Rob Marchant, auctioneer, said: ‘The fort is situated at Stokes Bay in Gosport and is a magnificent relic of the Victorian era, built between 1863 and 1871.

‘These forts were also known as Palmerston’s Follies, partly because some were built with the guns facing inland, but also because the French threat had diminished.

‘Napoleon III's foreign policy became aligned with Britain’s so the threat of a French fleet attacking was unlikely.

‘Behind the curved building where the guns were situated is a two-storey barrack block originally occupied by the officers.

‘Permission has been granted to convert the fort into an exclusive estate of 26 homes. There would be 22 in the former gun emplacements and four really big apartments in the barrack block.

‘Changes would include removing the earth wall put up before the First World War, to open up some stunning views across the Solent.

‘Having grown up locally the fort has always looked as it does now. It is a stunning opportunity for someone, a really exciting project.

‘There is a beach at the front, a golf course at the back and amazing views.

‘We have sold sea forts before but this is the first land-based one from this era that we’ve listed. It is unique.’