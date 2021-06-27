Paramedics and fire crews scrambled to deal with emergency incident in Eastney
PARAMEDICS and fire crews have blocked a road in Portsmouth as they attend an on-going emergency incident.
Emergency workers have closed part of Westfield Road, in Eastney as they seek to tackle the call out.
Crews were first alerted to an incident at about midday, a spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The operation is being led by South Central Ambulance Service, with firefighters attending to assist, she added.
However, at this point, little detail is known about what is happening, with crews currently still at the scene.
At least three ambulance crews, including an incident response vehicle from Scas are on site.
Pictures from the road show at least five paramedics wearing overalls and a protective masks.
Two fire appliances were also spotted, although this number is understood to have since been reduced.
In the last few minutes, residents have reported the fire service removing a patient from a first floor window, using an aerial ladder platform.
More updates to follow.