Emergency workers have closed part of Westfield Road, in Eastney as they seek to tackle the call out.

Crews were first alerted to an incident at about midday, a spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The operation is being led by South Central Ambulance Service, with firefighters attending to assist, she added.

Fire services spotted using an aerial ladder platform to assist in extracting a person from a house in Westfield Road, Eastney

However, at this point, little detail is known about what is happening, with crews currently still at the scene.

At least three ambulance crews, including an incident response vehicle from Scas are on site.

Pictures from the road show at least five paramedics wearing overalls and a protective masks.

Two fire appliances were also spotted, although this number is understood to have since been reduced.

Paramedics pictured at the scene in Westfield Road, Eastney. Photo: Clare Ash

In the last few minutes, residents have reported the fire service removing a patient from a first floor window, using an aerial ladder platform.

More updates to follow.

One of the fire engines attempts to reach the scene of the incident. Photo: Clare Ash.

