Paratrooper turned magician from Fareham raises money for Help for Heroes

A magician is raising money for a military charity at two shows across the south – as a nod to his former career as a paratrooper.

Edward Askham-Spencer, of Fareham, is performing to raise money for Help For Heroes.

Swapping the dodging of bullets on the front-line for fun-filled family entertainment, Edward says he is combining music, comedy and magic in a show featuring and international talent.

He will be joined by magician Etienne Pradier, who has performed in front of celebrities and members of the Royal Family, as well as Ryan Hayashi and the 'Magic Marine’ Steel Johnson.

Edward said: 'I've had a look around at Help for Heroes facilities and it inspired me to help. I've been working hard on developing performance skills.’

His future plans include opening a theatre that supports veterans by employing them front of house and in various other back-stage roles.

Both events are later this year - November 29 at The Grand in Brighton and December 28 at the Hilton Hotel at the Ageas Bowl in Hedge End.