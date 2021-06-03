Jo Gonzalez, (coloured top) and Mel Rasul, (white top). Picture: Sam Stephenson

Jo Gonzalez and Mel Rasul both have daughters in their final year of secondary school at Horndean Technology College.

After the school told parents that it would not be hosting a prom this year, Jo, mum of Maddison, and Mel, mum to Sonia, decided to take matters into their own hands.

They are now preparing to host a prom for the school’s Year 11 pupils at the Old Thorns Hotel in Liphook on July 27.

Jo said: ‘Myself and the other parents have pulled together and we are planning an amazing evening for all of our Year 11 students.

‘I’ve had so many messages from parents thanking them, saying I’ve made their children’s year.’

‘It’s all the girls talk about. Everyone’s now busy arranging dresses and transport.’

Now the organisers are appealing for any help from local businesses or individuals who could contribute any decorations or money to the prom fund.

Table decorations, chair covers, balloons, and soft drinks are among the items needed for the prom.

Jo said: ‘We’ve got £500 in the fundraiser. We have sourced a photo booth and a flower wall and light up letters - possibly balloons but that would take up more money than we have to spend.

‘We’re also hoping to put money behind the bar for soft drinks.

‘The kids had such a horrible year - anyone that could offer anything free to help.

‘We just want the kids to have a wonderful time.’

Of the 270 pupils in the school year, around 175 have confirmed they are attending the event.

The pair have created a Facebook Donate to help raise money for the prom fund.

This can be found here.

Jo added: ‘In light of recent events, we just want to give our kids the best send-off from their school years that they deserve, therefore, I am putting out a huge plea.

‘For any local businesses that could, please help us out.’

To offer help or donations, contact Jo on the prom email address at [email protected]

Horndean Technology College has been approached for comment.

