News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Park dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is opened at Daedalus Common

FLOWERS laid by Fareham residents in commemoration of The Queen's death will enrich a memorial tree in the new Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park.

By Toby Paine
5 hours ago - 2 min read

Residents can now access the new 40-acre park, in time for the Christmas holidays, following an unveiling by Fareham councillors.

NOW READ: Residents next-door to collapsed house report seeing ‘large cracks’ before it came crashing down

Hide Ad

The area, formerly known as Daedalus Common, offers a large open space for cyclists, dog walkers and children making their journey to school.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park at Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent - The Queen's Memorial Tree is planted with mulch using the flowers left by the public by Cllr Sean Woodward with Crofton Anne Dale School pupils Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

Councillor Seán Woodward, leader of the council planted the memorial tree alongside Crofton Anne Dale Junior School pupils Brandon, seven, Iris, 10, Arrietty, nine, and Shiann, nine.

He said: ‘We’re going to plant a field maple in honour of The Queen, this will be added to the 21,000 trees which have already been planted on this site.

Hide Ad

The Queen, as I'm sure many of you are aware, one of her wishes was for a green canopy across the United Kingdom - this is something we view as a council as extremely important, to provide as many trees as we can.

‘This is the mulch that has been gathered from all of the flowers which were left around the borough in honour of The Queen’s passing - they are going to form the base of this field maple which we hope will flourish over many years to come.

Hide Ad
Cllr Sean Woodward with Mayoress of Fareham, Anne Ford and Mayor, Mike Ford and Crofton Anne Dale School pupils marking the opening of the play park Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I am honoured to have planted the memorial tree today which I hope will serve as a permanent reminder to all those who felt compelled to leave condolence flowers as a tribute to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Hide Ad

'We have this fantastic public facility which I know is going to be hugely used, at the most basic level it’s a safe route to school for children instead of going along the main road.’

The new park stretches across Gosport Road next to the Solent Airport at Daedalus.

Hide Ad

The park features a network of walking and cycling paths, an area for dog exercising, a children’s play area and various habitats.

Cllr Sean Woodward with Mayor Mike Ford Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hide Ad

The new park was created by the National Grid, at a cost of £5m, as part of the planning application for the IFA2 interconnector cable.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park at Daedalus Picture: Habibur Rahman
Elizabeth IIQueenFarehamHer MajestyResidents