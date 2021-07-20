Set to welcome members of the public from tomorrow, the new store in Bridge Road promises to be a one-stop shop for the community and will stock pre-loved homewares, bric-a-brac, clothing, shoes and accessories.

It will be open from Tuesday through to Saturday each week.

Carol Milner, director of people services and income generation, said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to acquire a shop in this area, everybody is welcome and we look forward to sharing the new shop with you and providing a great service to the community.’

Staff outside the new Rowan's Hospice shop at Park Gate.

Rowans Hospice provides specialist end of life hospice care and support to patients with life-limiting and progressive illnesses resident in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire, as well as offering support for their relatives and carers.

All care is given without charge, and 90 per cent of income is generated through retail

shops, fundraising events and donations.

The clothing in the new shop is arranged by colour, making it easy to combine an outfit.

Carol said: ‘The past 18 months have been tough on everybody, without doubt.

‘The charity has struggled financially and would not have been able to have survived financially without the unwavering support of our loyal community and our retail staff and volunteers, they have been incredible.’

A number of Rowans Hospice retail shops permanently closed as a result of the pandemic.

Katie Green (Retail Manager) and Carol Milner (Director of People Services and Income Generation).

Carol added: ‘Naturally, we have had to make some very difficult decisions along the way and without government funding, our financial picture may not have been so positive.

‘Which is why we are so pleased to be able to announce the opening of a new shop in Park Gate.

‘We will have a fabulous range of pre-loved items on sale at the shop and we look forward to

welcoming the local community from far and wide.’

Contemporary homeware on show in the new shop.

To donate to the shop, call the charity’s ‘Stop n Drop’ number on 023 9238 3611 or visit rowanshospice.co.uk.

The charity also welcomes applications from those who may wish to volunteer and if interested, email [email protected] or visit the website for an application form.

Part of the huge range of homeware available in the new shop.