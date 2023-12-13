A die-hard Portsmouth supporter who created a stunning Blues-inspired games room has won a national competition – with the award being presented by his childhood hero.

Aaron Haggard, 39, created his mancave after getting inspired during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2019. The space slowly built up with retro shirts, scarves, beer mats and other memorabilia – adorning the walls and ceiling. Old seats from Fratton Park and one of the old floodlight housings take pride of place alongside the bar, pool table, darts board and myriad of other collectibles.

Mr Haggard, of Gosport, entered a games room of the year competition – run by Home and Leisure Direct – and bagged the top prize after being announced as a finalist. Not only did he win £1,000, he was presented with the award by Pompey legend and second all-time leading appearance holder Alan Knight. “Even when they phoned me, I didn’t believe that I won,” he told The News.

Aaron Haggard from Gosport, has won the Best Games Room 2023 award in the Home Leisure Direct competition. He was presented the plaque by his childhood hero and Blues legend Alan Knight. Pictured is: (right) Alan Knight with Aaron Haggard. Picture: Sarah Standing (111223-3258)

“It was great to get into the final 10. There were some rooms there that I was jealous of. I knew the story was getting traction on social media and the Pompey family were supporting me in their numbers, but I never expected to win. I’m not usually short of words, but I was gobsmacked. I was taken aback and it was all a bit of a shock.”

Alan Knight, who made 801 appearances for Pompey over a four decades, played pool with Mr Haggard while chatting about the highs and lows of his career. He said: “It's fantastic and everything Portsmouth is in here. There are a few shirts I’ve seen and worn in my career. Aaron’s done a fabulous job with everything and it’s a fantastic effort.

“It’s something he should be very proud of.” Mr Haggard said sharing the moment with his idol made it extra special. “He was one of Pompey’s stalwarts while I was growing up and played so many games for the club,” he said. “There couldn’t have been anyone else more appropriate.”

Aaron Haggard plays pool with Alan Knight in his games room. Picture: Sarah Standing (111223-3261)

To celebrate, Mr Haggard invited friends and family round to the games room across a few nights, with guests enjoying free beer and cider. The group raised £250 for Cancer Harbour Trust at the meet-ups. Mr Haggard said he has his eyes on a few more retro Pompey shirts for the games room, which the spending money will help with.

Even his partner Anna, who “wasn’t overly keen” with the project to start with, has been won over. “the project never started to be how it ended up,” Mr Haggard added. “As traction happened and people were talking about it, she thought I had a chance to win the competition. It struck a chord with football fans. Once she started seeing the love for it on social media, it showed I was not crazy and there are other people looking to create something like it.