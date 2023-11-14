News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Peak M27 junction has lane closure due to “long-term construction”

A peak M27 junction currently has a lane closure due to “long-term construction”.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News has reported disruption for drivers between junction 9 and 8 heading westbound.

A post said: “One lane closed due to long-term construction on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”

Related topics:M27Fareham