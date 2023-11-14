Peak M27 junction has lane closure due to “long-term construction”
A peak M27 junction currently has a lane closure due to “long-term construction”.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News has reported disruption for drivers between junction 9 and 8 heading westbound.
A post said: “One lane closed due to long-term construction on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”