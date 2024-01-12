Pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by bus
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus, police have said.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 2.10pm on Wednesday, 10 January, outside the Southdown Buildings, Southgate in Chichester. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain, police said.
If you have any information or relevant dashcam footage, report to police via [email protected] or via 101 quoting 697 of 10/01.