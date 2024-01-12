News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by bus

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus, police have said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jan 2024, 08:20 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 2.10pm on Wednesday, 10 January, outside the Southdown Buildings, Southgate in Chichester. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain, police said.

If you have any information or relevant dashcam footage, report to police via [email protected] or via 101 quoting 697 of 10/01.