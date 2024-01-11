News you can trust since 1877
Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries following bus collision in Chichester

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a bus – the police have launched an appeal.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:29 GMT
Sussex police are looking for witnesses following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Chichester. The incident, which happened at around 2.10pm on Wednesday, January 11, took place outside the Southdown Buildings, Southgate. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian involved was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information or relevant dashcam footage, report to police via [email protected] or via 101 quoting 697 of 10/01. For more information, click here.

