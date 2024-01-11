Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries following bus collision in Chichester
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a bus – the police have launched an appeal.
Sussex police are looking for witnesses following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Chichester. The incident, which happened at around 2.10pm on Wednesday, January 11, took place outside the Southdown Buildings, Southgate. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian involved was taken to hospital with serious injuries.