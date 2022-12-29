Pele has died at the age of 82. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the former Santos striker has been at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo for a month, receiving care for cardiac and renal dysfunction.

SEE ALSO: Customers warned of energy bill changes coming in January 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edson Arantes do Nascimento won three world cups in his career, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to date to achieve this.

He also scored 757 goals in 831 games for his club – although Santos claimed that the final total was closer to 1,000.

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, has been updating his adoring fans on his condition via social media. On Thursday she said: ‘Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.’