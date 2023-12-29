A paralympic sports coach, a woman who set up a suicide prevention charity and a much-loved sports TV personality are among those who have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Bronwin Carter, whose service to City of Portsmouth Athletics Club stands at more than 50 years, is among those who have been recognised in this year’s honours list having been made a Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for her services to sport. The long-serving former athlete and nationally recognised current coach started out as a shot putter representing England, before a successful move into weightlifting saw her become a multiple world champion. Now, for more than 30 years she has played a crucial role in helping others achieve their own dreams working with a number of athletes and international para athletes to help them reach success.

Another popular face on the sports scene who has been recognised in the list is former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling who lived in Bishops Waltham and has been given an MBE for his services to Sport, to Broadcasting and to Charity. Stelling has raised money for a large number of good causes over the years including a trek to Mount Kilimanjaro, a 262 mile walk from Hartlepool United to Wembley Stadium over 10 days and another walk the length of 15 marathons in as many days, starting from St. James Park in Exeter to St. James' Park in Newcastle,

One of the most poignant issues which has been recognised in this year’s list is that of suicide prevention in the wake of the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell from London who took her own life after viewing thousands of images promoting suicide and self-harm. Her father Ian Russell was made an MBE for services to child safety online after he set up the Molly Rose Foundation suicide prevention charity in her memory and contributed to the establishment of the Online Safety Bill.

Stubbington’s Alice Hendy, founder of R;pple suicide prevention charity, is also among those touched by the issue who has also been appointed MBE for services to online safety. Alice lost her sibling, Josh, 21, to suicide in November 2020 after he had been searching for techniques to take his own life through harmful internet searches. She subsequently launched R;pple – an online interceptive tool designed to ensure that more help and support is provided to people who are conducting searches relating to self-harm or suicide.

Mr Russell said it’s ‘fantastic news that all that Alice has achieved has been recognised’. “Alice Hendy is one of the most extraordinary people that I’ve met in this space,” he said. “Her bravery and her courage after losing her brother Josh is extraordinary and what she’s achieved with the R;pple suicide prevention tool she’s developed is extraordinary, I just can’t quite understand why it hasn’t been adopted more quickly and more widely by platforms and by people.”

Meanwhile Alice said that receiving the MBE was ‘a huge honour’. She said: “When I first started R;pple, the intention was never to achieve any recognition or gain back slaps in any way, it was a way for me to remember my brother, to continue his legacy and ultimately to stop other people from feeling so low that they believe that taking their own life is their best option. The creation of R;pple has helped a lot of people and it’s all in the name of my brother. So, very humbled, very overwhelmed really to receive the letter through my letterbox in between all of my bills and my mortgage and so on. And, yeah, looking forward to raising a glass to Josh as a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of other local names who have been recognised in this year’s list include Ken Ross from the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association who was made a CBE for services to Charity, to Education and to People with Down Syndrome. Mr Ross and his wife Rachael were part of the National Down Syndrome Policy Group (NDSPG) who lobbied for change to improve the lives of those with the condition by recognising them as a specific minority group. This has now been passed and given royal assent.

Bronwin Carter carrying the the Olympic flame along Kingston Road during the Olympic Torch relay in 2012 Picture: Ian Hargreaves (122403-19)

Chairman of the popular Southwick Revival Martin Bazeley has been awarded a Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for his services to the community in Southwick. The fantastic nostalgic event commemorating the D Day Landings has to date raised £182,500 for charity with the armed forces charity SSAFA and Rowans Hospice in Purbrook among the beneficiaries. Mr Bazeley, a farmer in Southwick, also the founded Suthwyk Ales in 2000 which is brewed by the expert brewers at Bowman Ales in Droxford and sold at Southwick Brewhouse.

Jean Roberts-Jones has also been made a BEM for her services to the community in Eastleigh and Fareham during Covid-19 which included setting up a number of events for those people who were unable to leave their homes during the pandemic; Gosport’s Angela Smith, a former deputy manager at Defence Business Services, has also been given a BEM for services to Defence and to Charity; and Portsmouth’s Walter Wrigley the same honour for services to St Peter's NHS Healthcare Trust.