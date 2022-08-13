People warned not to go to popular beach this weekend unless they have booking

PEOPLE have been warned not to go to a popular beach at the weekend unless they have a booking.

By Steve Deeks
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 11:02 am

Beach-goers were given a reminder on social media that West Wittering beach car park is sold out all weekend.

The post added: ‘Please do not travel unless you have a valid booking.’

The warning was issued as the UK is currently experiencing a heatwave with temperatures up to 35C expected.

West Wittering beach
