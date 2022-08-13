People warned not to go to popular beach this weekend unless they have booking

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beach-goers were given a reminder on social media that West Wittering beach car park is sold out all weekend.

The post added: ‘Please do not travel unless you have a valid booking.’

The warning was issued as the UK is currently experiencing a heatwave with temperatures up to 35C expected.

