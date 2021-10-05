A team of 13 colleagues from M&S stores in Waterlooville, Havant, Ocean Retail Park, Gunwharf Quays, Gosport and Whiteley Village walked a total of 27.5 miles across the South Coast from store to store.

Joined by Percy Pig, they took part in the challenge to support Macmillan Cancer Support.

Colleagues taking part in the fundraising walk

James Hall, commercial operations section manager at M&S Havant, said: ‘Each year Macmillan’s Coffee Morning is a massive moment in our calendar.

‘This year it feels more important than ever, with the ongoing impact of Covid-19 still being felt by so many people - in the UK alone, almost three million people are living with cancer and that figure is set to rise by four million by 2030.

‘My team and I have loved getting creative this year and our Percy Pig walk was a big challenge, but one I’m so proud we took on.

‘Thank you to everyone who has supported us.’

