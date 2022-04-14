The ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ event will be held at 7pm on Friday, April 22, at St Faith’s Church in Havant.

Simon Cattermole, a musician and retired headteacher, has organised the fundraising event.

He said: ‘As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified, and we saw hourly images of the people’s suffering, I wanted to do something to show my support and solidarity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DiElle. Picture: Glen Jevon

‘The idea of a concert was easy to come up with, I just had to persuade others to join in - and they did, willingly.

‘All are giving their time or other help freely.

‘That gives a great sense of satisfaction that the human spirit in all of us is there and that we want to help others in an appalling and terrifying situation.’

Hurry The Jug.

The OK Chorale and Chichester Community Choir, The DiElle Trio (John Gleadall, Chris Wood and DiElle), Jane and Tony Pegler and the Irish Reel band Hurry The Jug will be performing on the night.

Entry and refreshments are by donation as there are no fixed ticket prices.

DiElle, singer/songwriter, said: ‘In the wake of what has been an awful time for so many of us, I simply cannot imagine what the people of Ukraine are going through.

‘It’s an honour to be able to do something, however small, to help the humanitarian response.

‘I hope local people will come and enjoy the concert.

‘It’s a time for coming together.’