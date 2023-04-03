Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have teased new details about their wedding, after getting engaged almost one year ago.

The Liverpool FC star, 29, from Portsmouth, popped the question to his girlfriend Perrie Edwards , also 29, in June last year, after six years together. The couple share a son named Axel, who was born in August 2021.

During a recent interview with Grazia , Perrie opened up about the struggles of juggling motherhood, a career, and planning a wedding all at the same time.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and fiancée Perrie Edwards are curently planning their big day - after getting engaged last year. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The mother-of-one revealed that Alex is keen to lock in plans for their special day.

“There’s so much going on right now,” explained Perrie.

“I’m in the studio, whilst also having my fiancée being like, ‘When are we going to start planning the wedding?’ Again, it’s like starting a business!”

She continued: “Where do you even start with a wedding? It’s a lot. We spoke about it whilst we were on holiday, and I’ve got a really good idea of what I want now.”

Whilst an official date has not been revealed, Alex and Perrie confirmed that they had begun planning their big day after returning home from a trip to Los Angeles, California, where they reunited with Little Mix bandmate, Jade Thirwell , 30.

Perrie posted a selection of snaps from the trip on Instagram, to which Jade responded: “Omg jerrie reunion!!!!”

Their other bandmate also made an appearance in the comments section, writing: “FOMO,” as she wasn’t included in the reunion.

Alongside the wedding planning, the singer is also running her own clothing brand, Disora , and working on new solo music. Little Mix went on hiatus in December 2021 with all the members planning to release solo music.

Perrie has admitted she doesn’t have a set timeline when it comes to dropping her solo music as she is currently enjoying experimenting with her sound.

She added: “The fact there’s no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun.”

Alex met Perrie’s bandmates during an interview in 2015. However, Perrie was unable to attend the meeting and it wasn’t until a year later that the pair found their way to each other and began to enjoy a series of casual dates.

