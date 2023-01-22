South Western Railway announced the person was struck between Surbiton and Wimbledon with emergency services on scene as commuters face disruption.

SWR said in a statement: ‘We earlier received reports that a person had been struck by a train between Surbiton and Wimbledon. Following our response teams working with the emergency services to assist with the incident, all lines have reopened. However, services will remain subject to delay, cancellation or revision whilst we recover the service.’

To assist people with their journey tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on the following services:- London Underground via any reasonable route- London Buses on reasonable routes Waterloo - Surbiton / Dorking- Great Western Railway services between Basingstoke / Reading and London Paddington (in both directions)- Southern Railway between London Bridge and Dorking / Portsmouth / Southampton

Customers are authorised to book a taxi to travel to stations within the affected area and claim back through SWR’s customer service team.

Disruption is expected to last until 7pm.

