Person needs treatment as emergency crews attend Portsmouth bedroom fire

A PROPERTY blaze saw emergency crews attend the scene before an occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.

By Steve Deeks
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 8:29 am

Firefighters from Cosham and Portchester were called to a first-floor bedroom house fire at 12.20pm in Braintree Road, Paulsgrove, yesterday.

Paramedics also attended the incident before treating the individual. ‘We were called to a property fire. We sent to the scene an ambulance officer and no one was taken to hospital,’ a spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said.

Mum's terror after brick falls from balcony and fractures eight-year-old son's s...

The fire was put out using hose reels, a covering jet and positive pressure ventilation fan.

Crews treated the occupant for smoke inhalation before paramedics arrived.

Firefighters attended