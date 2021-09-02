Person needs treatment as emergency crews attend Portsmouth bedroom fire
A PROPERTY blaze saw emergency crews attend the scene before an occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters from Cosham and Portchester were called to a first-floor bedroom house fire at 12.20pm in Braintree Road, Paulsgrove, yesterday.
Paramedics also attended the incident before treating the individual. ‘We were called to a property fire. We sent to the scene an ambulance officer and no one was taken to hospital,’ a spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said.
The fire was put out using hose reels, a covering jet and positive pressure ventilation fan.
Crews treated the occupant for smoke inhalation before paramedics arrived.