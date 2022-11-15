Emergency personnel from Cosham and Waterlooville rushed to the scene in Forest Road, Denmead, at 9.37pm. Crews rescued a person who was trapped inside the vehicle.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were also at the scene. The patient was handed over to medical professionals and taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash happened last night in Forest Road, Denmead. Picture: Google Street View.

Firefighters left the scene nearly two hours after arriving. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Waterlooville and Cosham firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Forest Road in Denmead at 9.37pm yesterday evening.

‘Crews worked to release one casualty from the vehicle involved, before they were taken onto hospital by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.