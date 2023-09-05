News you can trust since 1877
Person walks away unscathed after vehicle over turns on M271

A vehicle over-turned on a major road yesterday – and the owner walks away unscathed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services attended the report of a road traffic collision on September 4 at 6:56pm.

The incident involved a vehicle that had overturned on the M271 near the Park and Ride in Portsmouth.

Luckily, the person in the over turned vehicle walked away from the incident with no injuries.

To report a road traffic incident or collision, contact the police by calling 999 in emergencies.

