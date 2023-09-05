Person walks away unscathed after vehicle over turns on M271
A vehicle over-turned on a major road yesterday – and the owner walks away unscathed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident involved a vehicle that had overturned on the M271 near the Park and Ride in Portsmouth.
Luckily, the person in the over turned vehicle walked away from the incident with no injuries.