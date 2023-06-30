Peter Crouch: Former Portsmouth FC footballer sends message of support to boy, 7, undergoing cancer treatment - ahead of charity fundraiser match
Lenny Cook, seven, of Baffins, was diagnosed with B cell high grade Lymphoma on May 2, two months after his mother noticed he sounded like he had a cold and one of his tonsils was swollen. He has since undergone ‘aggressive’ chemotherapy treatment, for which he regularly has to stay for extended periods in Southampton General Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. Crouch, who also hosts a popular podcast, recorded a video message of support to football fan Lenny.
Crouch, who formerly played upfront for Pompey, said: ‘We have a saying on the podcast: back stronger. I’m sure you will be, mate. I hope things are going well and everyone in Portsmouth is looking after you. Good luck Lenny, I’ll be thinking of you mate – top man.’
The football match fundraiser, organised by United Minds FC, will kick off at 7.30pm tonight (Friday, June 30) at Westleigh Park, Havant and see United Minds FC face Lenny’s 11 – a team made up of Lenny’s family and friends.
Entry will cost a minimum of £5, with additional donations welcomed. Proceeds will go towards a Gofundme page which was launched by United Minds board member – and family friend of 25 years – Nick Jordan. The idea behind the campaign is to help Lenny’s family take him on his dream holiday to Disneyland in the USA when he recovers. You can donate here.