Petersfield wedding party goes up in smoke after jokester groom runs amok

Good-time pair Leah and Aiden Longman, in Petersfield, were married on Saturday May 7 at The Tithe Barn in Petersfield on an ‘incredible’ and ‘relaxed’ day that the couple couldn’t have ever imagined.

Along with a few unexpected twists, which some may have deemed disastrous, Leah and Aiden, from Waterlooville, laughed off and agreed that, if anything, they made the day even more memorable.

During the ceremony, nerve-ridden Aiden made one particular blunder he’ll likely never live down.

Leah and Aidan Longman on their wedding day at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘Our ceremony was perfect, Aiden forgot my name, it was hilarious!’

But laid-back Leah, 29, was only too pleased that the mistake got all her guests laughing and having fun.

She said: ‘Although you know everyone, you’re a bit nervous and then as soon as that happened it was amazing because it just made it all really chilled.

Aidan Longman has his own fun on his wedding day at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘It was more of a laugh then, which was amazing and we just relaxed.’

Also during the ceremony, photographer Carla Mortimer took a tumble over one of the big letters, which the bride maintained only added to the casual feel and started their celebration off on the right foot.

‘We always wanted more of a relaxed vibe, more partyish,’ says Leah.

The day continued outside and in the spirit of making the most of the ‘lovely’ weather, and with a little help from Fat Hog & Big Pan Catering company, the wedding party enjoyed a barbeque and drinks followed by pizzas in the evening.

Leah and Aidan Longman with their son Rueben on their wedding day at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘It was all about everyone having a good time,’ Leah says.

She adds: ‘It wasn’t really sit-down or formal, it was more relaxed; everyone was just chilling, chatting and drinking.’

The pair were joined on their special day by 9-month-old son Rueben who was ‘living the dream’ and joining guests on the dance floor.

‘At 9 O’Clock in the evening, he was whizzing around the dance floor in his walker,’ says Leah.

Leah and Aidan Longman during their wedding ceremony at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘He's at that age - where he doesn't want to go to sleep because he’s worried he’s gonna miss out on everything.’

Of course, there’s no smoke without fire and young Rueben clearly takes after his fun-loving parents who had their own fun on the day.

During the couples one-on-one photo shoot, 32-years-young Aiden was ‘desperate’ to hold the smoke bomb used for dramatic affect and he soon got his way.

‘Carla gave it to him and he just started running and jumping around the field with it, it was hilarious.’ says new bride Leah.

‘I think Carla managed to get a few serious photos but he was just cracking us up.’