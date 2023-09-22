News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Pheonix Rehoming: Here are 7 dogs that are now thriving after volunteers help them

Phoenix Rehoming has dedicated volunteers who spend their time trying to help animals and here are seven dogs that are now thriving.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:38 BST

The Hampshire-based charity takes in dogs and cats that have not had the best start in life and the team selflessly dedicate their free time to helping them find their forever home.

Despite a number of dogs still needing new homes, the volunteers have already helped a number of beautiful animals.

The charity has adopted 1,662 dogs and 32 cats since 2016 and they are continuing to work tirelessly.

Here are seven dogs that have been rescued by the charity and are now happy:

Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Hunter and Bella were both found in concrete kennels. They were rescued and received any treatment they needed, which included hip surgery for Bella. Now they're both happily adopted with Hunter still in the Portsmouth area and Bella in Buckingham. Pictured: Hunter before and after

1. Phoenix Rehoming

Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Hunter and Bella were both found in concrete kennels. They were rescued and received any treatment they needed, which included hip surgery for Bella. Now they're both happily adopted with Hunter still in the Portsmouth area and Bella in Buckingham. Pictured: Hunter before and after Photo: Phoenix Rehoming

Photo Sales
Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Flower was found as a stray with an awful leg injury following a car accident. One of her rear legs had to be amputated, but she is now a beautiful tri-pawed girl who is full of life and loves her Southampton based adopters. Pictured: Flower Before and After

2. Flower Before and After

Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Flower was found as a stray with an awful leg injury following a car accident. One of her rear legs had to be amputated, but she is now a beautiful tri-pawed girl who is full of life and loves her Southampton based adopters. Pictured: Flower Before and After Photo: Phoenix Rehoming

Photo Sales
Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Chance was found as a stray. The poor little guy had an ulcerated eye and hair loss. He has now been in his forever home for nearly four years, and whilst now completely blind he is still living his best life with his wonderful adopter in Portsmouth. Pictured: Chance before and after

3. Chance Before and After

Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Chance was found as a stray. The poor little guy had an ulcerated eye and hair loss. He has now been in his forever home for nearly four years, and whilst now completely blind he is still living his best life with his wonderful adopter in Portsmouth. Pictured: Chance before and after Photo: Phoenix Rehoming

Photo Sales
Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Denni was found chained outside to a makeshift kennel. Lots of love and care and the lovely Denni is now happily adopted. Pictured: Denni Before and After

4. Denni Before and After

Phoenix Rehoming has helped a number of dogs. Denni was found chained outside to a makeshift kennel. Lots of love and care and the lovely Denni is now happily adopted. Pictured: Denni Before and After Photo: Phoenix Rehoming

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire