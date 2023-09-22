Phoenix Rehoming has dedicated volunteers who spend their time trying to help animals and here are seven dogs that are now thriving.
Despite a number of dogs still needing new homes, the volunteers have already helped a number of beautiful animals.
The charity has adopted 1,662 dogs and 32 cats since 2016 and they are continuing to work tirelessly.
Here are seven dogs that have been rescued by the charity and are now happy:
1. Phoenix Rehoming
Hunter and Bella were both found in concrete kennels. They were rescued and received any treatment they needed, which included hip surgery for Bella. Now they're both happily adopted with Hunter still in the Portsmouth area and Bella in Buckingham. Pictured: Hunter before and after Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
2. Flower Before and After
Flower was found as a stray with an awful leg injury following a car accident. One of her rear legs had to be amputated, but she is now a beautiful tri-pawed girl who is full of life and loves her Southampton based adopters.
Pictured: Flower Before and After Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
3. Chance Before and After
Chance was found as a stray. The poor little guy had an ulcerated eye and hair loss. He has now been in his forever home for nearly four years, and whilst now completely blind he is still living his best life with his wonderful adopter in Portsmouth. Pictured: Chance before and after Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
4. Denni Before and After
Denni was found chained outside to a makeshift kennel. Lots of love and care and the lovely Denni is now happily adopted. Pictured: Denni Before and After Photo: Phoenix Rehoming