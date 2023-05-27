The former presenter of This Morning admitted to having an affair with a ‘much younger’ male ITV employee while he was still married to his now ex-wife Stephanie Lowe. Mr Schofield resigned from ITV’s hit daytime show and from his hosting role with the British Soap Awards last week.

His confession about the illicit relationship was plastered across The Daily Mail, and then other national news titles. The paper reported that the former children’s TV presenter met the man when he was still a teenager, though the fling started when the male had grown up and was working in television.

Phillip Schofield's TV career could soon be over. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.

Mr Schofield described it as being ‘unwise but not illegal’. The love affair was investigated by ITV in 2020, with the 61-year-old denying any knowledge about it at the time.

The former Dancing On Ice host, who’s brother Timothy was found guilty of 11 child abuse offences and was handed a 12 year prison sentence for sexually abusing a boy, also confessed to lying about the relationship to friends, family, co-workers, his agency YMU agents and to The Daily Mail after a story was published earlier this month.

Mr Schofield has since apologised profusely. Scathing attacked has been levelled at him since. GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes said Mr Schofield ‘has finally been caught out’ and slammed ITV bosses – claiming that they ‘knew what sort of man he was’.

Readers of The News appear to hold little sympathy for the presenter, who caused outrage when he and fellow broadcaster Holly Willoughby jumped the queue during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to see the lying in state – while other celebrities such as David Beckham waited for over 12 hours.

The controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield is not letting up. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images.

In a Facebook post, Simon Taylor said: ‘A monumental fall from grace. But again, it shows the arrogance of those with “celebrity” statuses.’ Naomi Cerna added: ‘Yes his career is over, can't say I will miss him, apparently there will possibly be more stuff coming out tomorrow in The Daily Mail.

Charmain Conway hopes Mr Schofield’s television career is over. She added: ‘As much as I'm not a fan of Holly either, he has chucked her under the bus a bit as well. Slimeball. Classic case of thinking he and his ego is above everyone else's.

‘I feel so sorry for his kids. His wife as well,’ Trevor Martin said: ‘I won’t miss him on the tv as never watch anything he’s in.’

Mick Davis added: ‘More revelations will come out now. Wrong un.’ Lizzy Farrell joked: ‘If only Gorden The Gopher could speak, what went on in the broom cupboard.’

Others feel is not newsworthy enough to be given the airtime. Christine Brown shouted: ‘Who cares!’ Trevor Martin said: ‘I won’t miss him on the tv as never watch anything he’s in.’

Patricia Franklin said: ‘What's it got to do with anyone but him. Didn't like him much but it’s his business.’