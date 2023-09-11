3 . Stanlee, Havant

Stanlee is a 2-year-old collie cross girl. Around 17kg. She is exceptionally smart and enjoys learning. Please read her advert very carefully. She will now be looking for a home with someone who has some experience with rescue dogs and/or interest in dog sports. Stanlee will thrive doing agility, Hoopers, heel work, trick training, Canix or similar. She is an exceptionally smart dog and needs an equally smart owner. She has completed a two-day scent work course and is progressing into the next agility course. Stanlee has been trained with clicker. She will also work on a marker word. This girl works for dust, she is exceptionally motivated. She’s come such a long way since being surrendered and she’s now ready to find her forever home. She can be anxious around new people initially. She sees strangers and will sometimes bark. This is all fear based, she is worried about their intentions. She is wary of strangers coming into the home and will bark to begin with, but this quickly changes. She has learned to go quietly to her bed where she knows she is safe. We are now in a position where Stanlee can learn to like people quite quickly, in just a couple of sessions at her pace. This makes her unsuitable for a home with young children. She would be ideally suited to a home with another playful male dog though could be an only dog. The adoption fee is £225 and to see what this cost includes, visit the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming