This gorgeous girl, Julia, is five years old and she is a large crossbreed weighing 32kgs.
She is super friendly with people, loves cuddles and lots of fuss. Julia is house trained and can be left and she is being rehomed because she’s not getting along with one of the resident dogs. Julia can be reactive on walks towards other dogs but can be distracted with food. She’s food motivated, loves toys and very smart making her easy to train.
The adoption fee is £375 and to see what this includes, visit the website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Since being in foster Shaun has learnt how to adapt to a safe loving environment and while it took him a settling in period, he has come on leaps and bounds. Shaun has learnt that being stroked is a good thing and now comes to ask for attention and he has also rediscovered his purr and meow. He loves playing with toys and is learning to communicate when he wants fuss, to play, or when he is hungry. Shaun loves nothing more than to cuddle on the sofa or bed, he is starting to sit on laps for cuddles, and is well on his way to becoming a loving companion. Shaun is desperate to find his furever home he just needs time and understanding he has already come on so much and has so much more to give.
The adoption fee for Shaun is £145 and to find out more information about what this includes, visit the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Stanlee is a 2-year-old collie cross girl. Around 17kg. She is exceptionally smart and enjoys learning. Please read her advert very carefully. She will now be looking for a home with someone who has some experience with rescue dogs and/or interest in dog sports. Stanlee will thrive doing agility, Hoopers, heel work, trick training, Canix or similar. She is an exceptionally smart dog and needs an equally smart owner. She has completed a two-day scent work course and is progressing into the next agility course. Stanlee has been trained with clicker. She will also work on a marker word. This girl works for dust, she is exceptionally motivated. She’s come such a long way since being surrendered and she’s now ready to find her forever home. She can be anxious around new people initially. She sees strangers and will sometimes bark. This is all fear based, she is worried about their intentions. She is wary of strangers coming into the home and will bark to begin with, but this quickly changes. She has learned to go quietly to her bed where she knows she is safe. We are now in a position where Stanlee can learn to like people quite quickly, in just a couple of sessions at her pace. This makes her unsuitable for a home with young children. She would be ideally suited to a home with another playful male dog though could be an only dog. The adoption fee is £225 and to see what this cost includes, visit the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
Meet Delightful Della Dog. Della is a small 3 year old mixed breed dog with a love for the outside. She is most happy when out on long countryside walks, and don’t be fooled by her little legs, she can go for miles. She is a dream on walks, very polite and has excellent recall. Della is impeccably clean in the house and sleeps well at night. She can be left for a few hours with no issues. Della needs an adult only, experienced home, as she can become anxious when visitors come to the house, so needs someone who will continue with her training and bolstering her confidence. Della is super loving and once she knows you are safe will cuddle up to you and demand those belly rubs all day. Della is a bit of a piglet and needs to continue with the weight loss she has started while in foster; exercise is absolutely vital for this and her confidence. The adoption fee is £375 and to see what this includes, visit the website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming