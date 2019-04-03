Break of Day created by textile artist Anita Bell from Portsmouth.

Picture gallery: Portsmouth-born Anita Bell shares her textile work inspired by the sky

Textile artist Anita Bell shares some of her work as she prepares for a new exhibition later this month. 

Anita was born and brought up in Portsmouth, and left the University of Chichester in 1997. Her work has been inspired by colour and particularly the sky at dawn and dusk. She will be exhibiting her work for Emsworth Art Trail, at Déjà vu in Emsworth between Saturday April 27 until Saturday May 4 (excluding Sunday April 28).

Artist Anita Bell from Portsmouth created this beautiful piece showing the cathedral at Old Portsmouth.
Night Sky.
New work in the studio, Morning Dress.
Morning Sky
