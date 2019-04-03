Picture gallery: Portsmouth-born Anita Bell shares her textile work inspired by the sky

Anita was born and brought up in Portsmouth, and left the University of Chichester in 1997. Her work has been inspired by colour and particularly the sky at dawn and dusk. She will be exhibiting her work for Emsworth Art Trail, at Déjà vu in Emsworth between Saturday April 27 until Saturday May 4 (excluding Sunday April 28).

Artist Anita Bell from Portsmouth created this beautiful piece showing the cathedral at Old Portsmouth. Anita Bell Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Night Sky. Anita Bell Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

New work in the studio, Morning Dress. Anita Bell Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Morning Sky Anita Bell Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more