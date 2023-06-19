News you can trust since 1877
Picture perfect gardens on show at Alverstoke

Stunning blooms were on show at visitors enjoyed this weekend’s Alverstoke Garden Walkabout – and even a spot of rain failed to dampen any spirits.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

Alverstoke gardeners opened their gardens for visitors to explore on both Saturday and Sunday (June 17 and 18 June) in an event, created to raise funds for the Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration Project. A total of 21 were open to explore, as well as a number of allotments, with gardeners hiding brightly coloured animal ornaments to create the first treasure hunt in every garden.

Some private gardens also offered teas, home-made cakes and scones, others selling plants, while the Parish Centre was also offering teas, refreshments and Pimm’s.

Photographer Stuart Martin captured these images:

Rosemary Smith in her garden. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

1. Alverstoke Garden Walkabout

Photo: Stuart Martin

One of the many wonderful gardens on show Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

2. Alverstoke Garden Walkabout

Photo: Stuart Martin

Visitors brave the wet Sunday afternoon weather as they tour the gardens. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

3. Alverstoke Garden Walkabout

Photo: Stuart Martin

Jeff and Angela Roberts pictured in their garden. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

4. Alverstoke Garden Walkabout

Photo: Stuart Martin

