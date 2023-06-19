Picture perfect gardens on show at Alverstoke
Alverstoke gardeners opened their gardens for visitors to explore on both Saturday and Sunday (June 17 and 18 June) in an event, created to raise funds for the Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration Project. A total of 21 were open to explore, as well as a number of allotments, with gardeners hiding brightly coloured animal ornaments to create the first treasure hunt in every garden.
Some private gardens also offered teas, home-made cakes and scones, others selling plants, while the Parish Centre was also offering teas, refreshments and Pimm’s.
Photographer Stuart Martin captured these images: