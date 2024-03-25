Picture shows overturned road sweeper causing spillage on M3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M3 crash. Pic National Highways

National Highways confirmed the ongoing incident between junction 2 and 3. The authority said the motorway in Surrey is closed southbound between Junction 2 (M25, Thorpe) and Junction 3 (Bagshot, Lightwater) due to an overturned vehicle and spillage.

It said: "Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time." For more information on diversion routes, visit the National Highways website."

