Picture shows overturned road sweeper causing spillage on M3
National Highways confirmed the ongoing incident between junction 2 and 3. The authority said the motorway in Surrey is closed southbound between Junction 2 (M25, Thorpe) and Junction 3 (Bagshot, Lightwater) due to an overturned vehicle and spillage.
It said: "Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time." For more information on diversion routes, visit the National Highways website."
National Highways have warned there may need to be stops on traffic whilst the road sweeper is put back on its wheels. Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to try and plan an alternative route to avoid traffic.
