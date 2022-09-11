Pictures from the sausage and cider festival in Portsmouth Guildhall
A sausage and cider festival went ahead at the Guildhall at the weekend – with organisers saying they were as respectful as they could be.
Portsmouth’s Guildhall announced on Friday that events could take place, but that there would be a two-minute silence before each, and that the National Anthem would be played.
And on Saturday revellers came for live music and ciders and sausages in different flavours for the festival’s third year.
One of the organisers, Ashley Ramian, said it was planned to be as respectful as possible.
Most Popular
-
1
The Queen: Funeral date confirmed as Monday, September 19 at 11am in Westminster Abbey
-
2
The Queen: New Prince of Wales, Prince William releases statement about Grannie
-
3
The Queen funeral bank holiday: Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt confirms that day of monarch's funeral will be a bank holiday during accession ceremony for King Charles III
-
4
Appeal launched to find missing Marietta Ellis from Southsea
-
5
Alert issued after two men go on the run from Ford open prison in West Sussex
He said: ‘The Guildhall gave us the go-ahead. There is a [city council] Book of Condolence in the cafe so we’ve been mindful of that.
‘The music’s not as loud as it usually would be. We separated the entrances so anyone coming for the event will go the total opposite way [to those coming to sign the book] just to be respectful.’
Alex Brown, of Waterlooville, said events should be able to ‘carry on’.
He said: ‘We should absolutely be respectful for it. But the monarchy isn’t the same as it used to be. We should be able to carry on with our lives.
‘The day of the funeral, they should cancel events but leading up to that it’s just about acknowledging it.’