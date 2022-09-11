News you can trust since 1877
Pictures from the sausage and cider festival in Portsmouth Guildhall

A sausage and cider festival went ahead at the Guildhall at the weekend – with organisers saying they were as respectful as they could be.

By Hollie Busby
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 1:29 pm
The sausage eating contest. Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-36)
Portsmouth’s Guildhall announced on Friday that events could take place, but that there would be a two-minute silence before each, and that the National Anthem would be played.

And on Saturday revellers came for live music and ciders and sausages in different flavours for the festival’s third year.

One of the organisers, Ashley Ramian, said it was planned to be as respectful as possible.

Jack and Amy Hughes, Becky Stansfield and Tyler Boyland (100921-9)

He said: ‘The Guildhall gave us the go-ahead. There is a [city council] Book of Condolence in the cafe so we’ve been mindful of that.

‘The music’s not as loud as it usually would be. We separated the entrances so anyone coming for the event will go the total opposite way [to those coming to sign the book] just to be respectful.’

Alex Brown, of Waterlooville, said events should be able to ‘carry on’.

He said: ‘We should absolutely be respectful for it. But the monarchy isn’t the same as it used to be. We should be able to carry on with our lives.

Jason and Finian Gibbs with Mark Ervine (100921-4)

‘The day of the funeral, they should cancel events but leading up to that it’s just about acknowledging it.’

Malcolm Holt, Jordan Lawrence and Phil Holt (100921-2)
The Guildhall (100921-27)
Friends at the event (100921-25)
(100921-18)
(100921-13)
(100921-16)
Waterlooville