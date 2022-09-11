Pictures from the sausage and cider festival in Portsmouth Guildhall

The sausage eating contest. Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-36)

Portsmouth’s Guildhall announced on Friday that events could take place, but that there would be a two-minute silence before each, and that the National Anthem would be played.

And on Saturday revellers came for live music and ciders and sausages in different flavours for the festival’s third year.

One of the organisers, Ashley Ramian, said it was planned to be as respectful as possible.



He said: ‘The Guildhall gave us the go-ahead. There is a [city council] Book of Condolence in the cafe so we’ve been mindful of that.

‘The music’s not as loud as it usually would be. We separated the entrances so anyone coming for the event will go the total opposite way [to those coming to sign the book] just to be respectful.’

Alex Brown, of Waterlooville, said events should be able to ‘carry on’.

He said: ‘We should absolutely be respectful for it. But the monarchy isn’t the same as it used to be. We should be able to carry on with our lives.

‘The day of the funeral, they should cancel events but leading up to that it’s just about acknowledging it.’

