Pictures of M27 scene after "serious" crash amid driver warning - police give update

A “serious” crash took place on the M27 around 12.30pm today (Wednesday).
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Feb 2024, 18:06 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 18:07 GMT

The multi-vehicle crash happened westbound between junction 5 and 7. Emergency crews have been at the scene while drivers on both westbound and eastbound have suffered long delays with diversions in place as the carriageway was shut.

The number of vehicles involved and extent of any injuries suffered has not yet been confirmed by authorities. However, police said just before 6pm that the “closure is expected to remain in place for several more hours”.

Meanwhile, the AA Traffic News reported: “Road closed and severe delays due to serious multi-vehicle crash and debris on road on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to before J8.”

Highways England has released pictures of the M27 aftermath scene from its motorway cameras this afternoon. You can see these below:

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

M27 crash

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

M27 crash

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

M27 crash

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

M27 crash

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

