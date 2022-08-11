Southsea Fire Station shared the pictures tonight after being called out earlier today to a grass fire blaze near Fort Cumberland.
They said: ‘Both appliances have now returned from a large area of grassland on fire near Eastney beach. Please remember to avoid discarding cigarettes and using barbecues in these dry areas.’
