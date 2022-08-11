Pictures show aftermath of fire near beach in Eastney

Pictures show the blackened mess left by a wildfire in Eastney.

By Tom Morton
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:08 pm

Southsea Fire Station shared the pictures tonight after being called out earlier today to a grass fire blaze near Fort Cumberland.

They said: ‘Both appliances have now returned from a large area of grassland on fire near Eastney beach. Please remember to avoid discarding cigarettes and using barbecues in these dry areas.’

A fire near Fort Cumberland in Eastney Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

