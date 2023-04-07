Pictures show work on Victoria Park in Portsmouth
Work has now started on improving the aviary in Portsmouth’s Victoria Park.
Pictures show a digger on the grounds. The birds were moved a couple of months ago, some to College Park in North End and the peacocks and cockatiels to a wildlife sanctuary.
The Portsmouth City Council work on the park has come about after a £2.4m National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, which will see a new community hub built – which will have accessible toilets, a meeting space, a volunteering office and an outside sheltered area. The hub will be on the site of the council depot the public.
Twenty-seven trees have been planted, and a wildlife meadow will be created on the north side of the park.
Other work will include restoring the original railings, improving paths and gates, installing information panels and restoring monuments, including the fountain, improving the aviary and installing a new play area.
The project is expected to take around a year.