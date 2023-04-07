News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
53 minutes ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
3 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Pictures show work on Victoria Park in Portsmouth

Work has now started on improving the aviary in Portsmouth’s Victoria Park.

By Kelly Brown
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST
The fenced-off aviary in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)The fenced-off aviary in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
The fenced-off aviary in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

Pictures show a digger on the grounds. The birds were moved a couple of months ago, some to College Park in North End and the peacocks and cockatiels to a wildlife sanctuary.

The Portsmouth City Council work on the park has come about after a £2.4m National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, which will see a new community hub built – which will have accessible toilets, a meeting space, a volunteering office and an outside sheltered area. The hub will be on the site of the council depot the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twenty-seven trees have been planted, and a wildlife meadow will be created on the north side of the park.

A notice on display at the aviary in Victoria Park which explains where the animals have gone. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)A notice on display at the aviary in Victoria Park which explains where the animals have gone. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
A notice on display at the aviary in Victoria Park which explains where the animals have gone. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
Most Popular

Other work will include restoring the original railings, improving paths and gates, installing information panels and restoring monuments, including the fountain, improving the aviary and installing a new play area.

The project is expected to take around a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Diggers on the site of the aviary refurbishment in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)Diggers on the site of the aviary refurbishment in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
Diggers on the site of the aviary refurbishment in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
The fenced-off aviary Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)The fenced-off aviary Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
The fenced-off aviary Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
The fenced-off aviary in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)The fenced-off aviary in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
The fenced-off aviary in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
Victoria ParkPortsmouthPortsmouth City Council