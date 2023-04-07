The fenced-off aviary in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

Pictures show a digger on the grounds. The birds were moved a couple of months ago, some to College Park in North End and the peacocks and cockatiels to a wildlife sanctuary.

The Portsmouth City Council work on the park has come about after a £2.4m National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, which will see a new community hub built – which will have accessible toilets, a meeting space, a volunteering office and an outside sheltered area. The hub will be on the site of the council depot the public.

Twenty-seven trees have been planted, and a wildlife meadow will be created on the north side of the park.

A notice on display at the aviary in Victoria Park which explains where the animals have gone. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

Other work will include restoring the original railings, improving paths and gates, installing information panels and restoring monuments, including the fountain, improving the aviary and installing a new play area.

The project is expected to take around a year.

Diggers on the site of the aviary refurbishment in Victoria Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

The fenced-off aviary Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)