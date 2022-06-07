Plans for a new Lidl store in Havant are welcomed by residents in the town

Havant Borough Council will decide whether to approve a new foodstore located off the roundabout on Purbrook Way, adjacent to a B&Q.

The new facility will provide 1,256 square metres of shopping space with free customer parking.

The new development will also bring with it up to 40 new jobs and a 132-space customer car park.

A CGI of what the new Lidl store could look like

In a statement on its website, Lidl said: ‘Lidl has been interested in opening a store in this area for some time. A new store off Purbrook Way will bring enhanced choice and competition for shoppers in North West Havant, Purbrook and Widley.’

Since the planning application was submitted in 2020 the council received 49 letters from the public, made up of 13 objections and 36 supporting representations.

One resident said: ‘I am in favour of a Havant Lidl's food store west of B&Q. This would cut down our shopping trips by not having to go as far as Porchester to reach a Lidl's store, and is close to the Asda hypermarket, the other one we use regularly.’

Another letter added the supermarket will be in a prime location.

'Easy to access from the surrounding road networks and would give local neighbourhoods a choice of large food retailers,' the support said.

‘Lidl is a fast-growing and competitive business offering lower prices for residents in lower-class areas.

'At present Asda have the monopoly of the area, therefore this new store would rectify the imbalance.’

However, the Havant Climate Alliance and Friends of the Earth submitted an objection outlining environmental concerns.

‘Havant Borough has more than enough supermarkets and there is another Lidl's store just 2.1 km away in Leigh Park,' the campaign body warned the council.

‘The foodstore will increase traffic congestion and reduce air quality around the adjacent roundabout and roads leading to it. At busy times, traffic is often backed up along the B&Q exit road, back to the car park.’

The comment also outlined that the development will result in ‘excessive loss of healthy trees’ according to the arboriculturist report.