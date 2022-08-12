Plans for Bishop's Waltham housing development raises fears over demolition of historic building

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals for a 66-bed care home, 38 assisted living flats, 12 affordable housing flats and 19 market dwellings will be determined by Winchester City Council.

The 3.7ha site lies south of the village centre and contains Duke’s Mill or Abbey Mill, a non-designated heritage asset.

Under the plans, the mill would be demolished and converted for assisted living residential use. Previously it was bought by Sainsbury’s but that plan did not go ahead.

The former Abbey Mill Business Park in Bishop's Waltham

In their planning documents, Beechcroft Developments said: ‘The most unusual aspect of the site - in many ways its defining feature - is the high retaining wall which forms the southern face of the mediaeval dam. Set hard against this wall, with two single-aspect lower storeys, is the existing mill.

‘We are advised that the building is seriously dangerous because of its poor structural condition. We are therefore proposing a replacement building but we need to take into account the appeal of the existing structure.’

The application has received 39 objections from the public with the loss of the Mill being the main concern.

In their letter of objection, Bishop’s Waltham Society pointed to an opinion poll which found that 82 per cent of villagers wanted the mill to be restored.

‘Built in 1862 by Sir Arthur Helps, Queen Victoria’s Private Secretary, the Mill’s size and form quickly became an emblematic structure associated with Bishop’s Waltham for the next 70 to 100 years.

‘The fact that visitors to the town, quite apart from its residents, would have seen the mill as a central feature of the town confirms the importance of its distinct built form and its setting on the dam wall.

'This underlines its significance as a locally important heritage asset.’